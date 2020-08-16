Greece Adds New Elements to National Intangible Cultural Heritage Index

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Culture Minister Lina Mendoni announced last week the inclusion of 16 new elements to Greece’s National Directory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to Minister Mendoni, these elements reflect part of the popular expression, creativity, music, and dance of Greece. She said these elements of cultural heritage help to establish Greece’s “collective identity,” and she was cited by GTP saying these latest additions: Demonstrate the importance we give to the protection of oral traditions and expressions, to social practices and festive events, to knowledge concerning nature, to the know-how associated with traditional handicraft; to all those elements that make up Greek folk tradition and our intangible cultural heritage.”

Since 2008, Greece has included 39 elements on the directory. The new elements just added include