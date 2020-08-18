Actress Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off Incognito Crete Holiday

Pin 0 Shares

Last week actress Jennifer Lopez was discovered secretly vacationing on Crete. According to the story from iefimerida.gr, the Latin diva took a private flight to Chania for a VIP holiday excursion at Agios Nikolaos and Elounda.

Heraklion Deputy Mayor for Digital Transformation George Sisamakis told iefimerida:

“Jennifer Lopez’s visit shows that Crete is firmly on the world tourist map, attracting important personalities who enjoy the beauties of the island and the famous Cretan hospitality.”

According to the deputy mayor, Crete’s management of the coronavirus situation was one incentive for Lopez and other recent celebrity visitors to holiday on Crete island. According to Sisamakis, “Crete continues to magnetize personalities of international scope. “

The original story said Lopez was never out of the sight of two personal bodyguards while she vacationed on the island. Visiting with a longtime friend, Ms. Lopez reportedly spent her time lapping up the Cretan sun and diving the aquamarine waters off the beach.