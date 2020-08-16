Fit in Crete Scheduled Excursions August 16th Through 22nd

Pin 0 Shares

If you’re interested in cooling off in the far-west of Crete in August, the guides at Fit in Crete have scheduled cool e-bike rides in the mountains, lots of swimming & kayaking, and cave explorations for August 16th-22nd.

On Monday 17th August there will be an E-bike tour in the Foothills of Chania. Then on Tuesday the 18th, Fit in Crete takes to the sea offshore of Falasarna for kayak & snorkel adventure around the old “W2 shipwreck in the shallows there.

Sea cave snorkeling is what happening on Wednesday 19th August. Then on Thursday explorers get to take part in a sea confidence guided swim offshore, followed the next day with a return snorkel expedition to the Second World War sunken ship.

Be sure and check the Fit in Crete calendar and website for more adventures and other details of these explorations of Crete amazing Chania Prefecture.

