Culture Minister Lina Mendoni – “We don’t want a summer without culture”

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Ministry of Culture is determined to reboot contemporary culture at heritage sites across the country. A newly established program “All of Greece, one Culture” is an initiative that features activities in archaeological sites, museums, and open spaces.

According to the news from ANA, the program is a collaboration set to begin phased one July 18th, once the safety protocols and other needed actions are applied. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni announced 251 events and performances (not including the performances of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival) in 111 archaeological sites and museums in 38 regional units and in collaboration with the local archaeological Euphrates.

These are 55 productions put on by the National Theatre, the National Opera, the Athens Concert Hall, the Νorthern Greece National Theatre, the MoMus, the Αthens State Orchestra. Minister Mendoni said; “We don’t want a non-cultural summer.” She told reporters that 91 percent of the producers of the events will be external contributors including 750 artists and technicians, and 500 staff of local collaborators.

The July 18th opening program will begin with the National Opera in the Roman Market and the internationally renowned Georgian mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili. For the public, all activities are free and spectators will pay only for the entrance ticket to the archeological site or museums.

The program was in development even before the pandemic crisis hit, but it has been accelerated accordingly. According to Mendoni, from October 1, 2020 to the end of November 2020, the ministry will open a special platform for the submission of relevant proposals, which will be judged by a seven-member committee, formed by artistic directors of supervised bodies of the Ministry of Culture.