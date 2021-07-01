GNTO Concert Promotes Greece Through Culture and Music

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) presented this week the “Sunset in Greece” concert as part of an ongoing year-long international campaign to promote Greece. Broadcast on PBS through June of 2022, the promotional video is meant to reach Americans and Canadians interested in the country’s culture and touristic values.

The concert, which was recorded at the ancient Temple of Aphaia on the island of Aegina, starred Greek singer George Perris performing to the music of Evanthia Reboutsika. A special screening of the content aired this week during a special event at the open-air Cine Psychiko. The promotional video below via TravellingNews features Perris in part of the spellbinding performance.

The GNTO hopes to use music and culture to reach out to new audiences in North America. GNTO Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis highlighted the importance of incorporating concerts and cultural events in Greece’s international marketing campaign, according to GTP. The concert, which was organized by the company Pure Art with the support of the GNTO.

Fragakis added that mixed productions such as this “filled with music” will carry an “image of our country and especially the message that Greece is changing”. PBS is the most powerful state-owned American channel with an emphasis on educational programs.