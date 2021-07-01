George Mavrokostas Names New CEO of Cyprus Airways

Pin 0 Shares

Industry veteran George Mavrokostas has been appointed CEO of Cyprus Airways. According to the airline, his naming is part of an intense effort on the part of the company to support the recovery of tourism and the hotel industry.

Mr. Mavrokostas is one of the industry’s most respected and well-known executives. Previously the COO of the airline, Mavrokostas studied at the Imperial College of London, and then at the Cranfield Institute of Technology, where he gained a BSc in Aeronautical Engineering and then with MSc in Aerodynamics. Cyprus Airways board member Marios Demetriades had this to say about the appointment via press release:

“We believe George’s strong leadership experience will help to instil focus for Cyprus Airways during the travel recovery process. We also believe his extensive aeronautics and airline background coupled to his business development skills should help Cyprus Airways to strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence.”

Cyprus Airways has enjoyed a strong response to its summer schedule launch which is currently supported with a special promotions for flights to all destinations with up to 30 percent-off offers. The airline has recently announced several new routes, further enhancing the number of direct flights from Larnaca.

Recently Cyprus Airways was acquired by the SJC Group, a Maltese group with operations across Africa and the Middle East, incorporating a number of different activities including helicopter commercial flight operations and maintenance from dedicated hangars within Malta International Airport. The SJC Group maintains a fleet of private aircraft to provide emergency services in remote parts of the world. The company is also a leading provider of fire, safety and security services.