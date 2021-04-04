Greece’s Culture Ministry Sets Summer Hours for Historic Sites

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Ministry of Culture has announced the Summer hours for archaeological sites and museums across the country. Because of the pandemic, sites traditionally opened on April 1st will welcome visitors later in April, according to the ministry.

The outdoor archaeological sites are scheduled to operate during summer hours from April 24 to October 31. Meanwhile, museums, monuments, and historic caves will begin Summer hours starting May 4th to October 31st.

The ministry has announced two separate schedules for visitors, depending on the site/museum, 8:00-20:00 and 8:30-15:00. So far there has been no further information on which schedules apply to which sites. The ministry also provided new sites or museums as of this summer season that will open to visitors, they include:

The Democracy Museum on Agios Efstratios (or Ai-Stratis), the island of the NE Aegean that served as home for political exiles in 1930-1943 and 1948-1963

The Loverdos-Ziller Museum on Mavromichali Street in Athens

The archaeological site of the ancient theater of Aegae (Vergina), Macedonia

Other archaeological sites and museums will run on the expanded schedule (8:00-20:00) during this summer, such as the Museum of Ancient Eleutherna in Rethymno (Crete) and the Castle of Parga (Epirus).

Finally, the ministry reminds visitors that wearing masks is obligatory in all archaeological spaces during the duration of the visit, while the latest entry is 20′ (twenty minutes) before site closing.

Visitors and travelers to Greece are urged to consult the following sites. For a click-on map on Greek regions and related restrictions, https://covid19.gov.gr/covid-map/ (in Greek) and for practical advice on the pandemic, https://eody.gov.gr/neos-koronaios-covid-19/ (in Greek and English).

Source: ANA and The National Herald