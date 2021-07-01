Samaria Gorge Closed Because of High Temperatures

Pin 0 Shares

Samaria Gorge, one of Crete’s most visited natural wonders, will be closed today on account of very high temperatures. The Chania Forest Directorate announced on Wednesday the precautionary measure.

The Forest Directorate also warned that if the high temperatures continue on Friday, July 2 then Samaria Gorge will remain closed to visitors for a second consecutive day. The risk of forest first and for personal injury due to heat exhaustion or stroke are high on the list of reasons for the gorge’s closure.

Temperatures in the prefecture of Greece’s biggest island are expected to reach 40C (100F) or higher by 2pm. Given that Samaria Gorge is something of a trial of a hike even in moderate weather, officials are erring on the side of caution closing the popular gorge trek from the foot of the White Mountains to the Libyan Sea.

METEO has issued a high-temperature warning for most of the country and is urging people to exercise caution when outdoors. Highs in the interior of mainland Greece are expected to reach 44C or higher.