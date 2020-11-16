European Parliament Members Plead With the UK for Parthenon Marbles

Pin 0 Shares

Thirty members of the European Parliament are asking for the return of the Parthenon marbles to Greece in a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to ANA, the MEPs, representing 12 EU countries, have agreed to begin pressuring the British Museum to return the marbles as Greece prepares to celebrate next year its 200th anniversary since the Greek War of Independence broke out.

Euro-deputy for Movement Change (KINAL) Eva Kaili explained the initiative in a letter. The 30 MEPs say that a legislative act of the British government would allow the return by the museum and provide a message of goodwill to the EU, confirming the close ties of Europe and the UK ahead of the final Brexit agreement.

Also, 18 members of the US Congress have sent a letter to the British PM last month to respect the Greek wish for the return of the marbles, stolen during the Ottoman occupation by Lord Elgin.

The New Acropolis Museum wants to display antiquities removed on the orders of Lord Elgin, and a new upwelling of outrage seems to be moving UK leaders in the right direction.

Half of the 160-meter frieze from the Parthenon is in the British Museum, with 50 meters in Athens and other pieces displayed in a total of eight other museums across Europe.