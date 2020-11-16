Crete’s Malia Minoan Palace Flooded by Recent Torrential Rains

Pin 0 Shares

The recent torrential rains that damaged much of Crete flooded the ancient workshops excavated at the Minoan Palace at Malia. The Greek Ministry of Culture reported last week that underground pipes designed to prevent flooding had failed.

According to ANA, local archaeologists have called on the mayor of Chersonissos for help and excavation equipment in order to drain the flooded section of the palace. The flooding was the result of several factors besides the volume of water, the ministry said.

The full extent of damage can only be assessed once a thick layer of mud brought by water is removed. According to the ministry, there is no serious wall damage or collapse at the palace so far.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, briefed on the issue, said that the ministry’s services will plan for an extensive and well-planned drainage network buttressed by low walls, to hold rain away from the low-lying excavated areas, particularly as the nearby road is higher than the site.

The great palace at Malia is one of six sites awaiting inclusion in UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites.