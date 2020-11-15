EODY Authorities Announce 2,835 New COVID-19 Cases in Greece

Pin 0 Shares

Greece officials announced yesterday 2835 new coronavirus cases of which 15 were identified following inspections at the entry gates of the country. This figure brings the total number of cases in Greece to 72,510, of which 54.0% are men.

According to Satuday’s report from EODY, 4622 (6.4%) are considered to be related to travel abroad and 18812 (25.9%) are associated with an already known cases. In total, some 366 patients are hospitalized and intubated.

The median age is 64 years old. 112 (30.6%) are women and the rest men. To 80.9%, of the διασωληνωμένων, have an underlying disease or are elderly 70 years of age and older. 370 patients have been removed from the ICU.

Finally, there have been 38 deaths in this latest report, with registered deaths at 1,035 deaths overall in the country. The median age of the deceased fellow was 80 years of age and 96.8% had an underlying disease or/and age of 70 years of age and older.