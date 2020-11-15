Grand Forest Metsovo Wins “Leading Landmark Hotel in Europe Award”

Pin 0 Shares

Ioannina’s Grand Forest Metsovo hotel has again been named a “Leading Landmark Hotel in Europe” at the 27th World Travel Awards 2020. For a second consecutive year luxurious hotel in western Greece takes home the same title at the WTA’s.

Situated in a unique setting on high Pindos Mountain, the Grand Forest Metsovo consists of eight buildings, 62 suites, and atmospheric lounges of alpine style.

The hotel’s multi-level design integrates local architecture with modern aesthetics to create a uniform and luxurious effect. The gray tiles, stone facades and the British-style interior decoration offer the atmosphere of a chalet. On the news of the most recent award, hotel management had this to offer:

“During this special year that challenged not only the hotels’ high-level services and personalized experiences but also the collective responsibility, foresight, and persistence in offering safe accommodation, Grand Forest Metsovo triumphed as a winner.”

The five-star hotel complex also features a restaurant and spa. And its location, just a few minutes away from the historic town of Metsovo, makes the hotel an ideal basecamp for the area’s three ski resorts.

Considered an ideal four-season destination, the hotel offers visitors the opportunity to go wild truffle hunting, explore the area of Valia Calda, taste delicious wines or go on a picnic on the shores of Lake Metsovo.

According to the hotel’s management, to ensure the safety of its guests and staff, Grand Forest Metsovo has adopted all the updated protocols for cleanliness and hygiene announced by Greek authorities for Covid-19.

Source: GTP