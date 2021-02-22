Argophilia

Dmitry Rybolovlev to Transform Skorpios Into a Greek Davos

- February 22nd, 2021 11:52 am

Dmitry Rybolovlev - Photo by Francknataf

In an interesting tourism development twist, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev’s plan for the transformation of Skorpios island in the Ionian Sea is to transform the island paradise into a Davos-like super-luxurious tourism complex.

According to the story from Kathimerini, the Russian oligarch’s ambitions for the island formerly owned by the Onassis family are extensive. On top of creating a five-star exclusive retreat, Rybolovlev sees high-level conferences being held on the famous island.

The report also suggests the cost of a stay on Skorpios will exceed one million euros per week. Earlier this year, Greece’s Ministers of Environment and Energy, Shipping and Island Culture, Tourism, and the Deputy Minister of Development and Investment signed off on the 165 million euro project.

