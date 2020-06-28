Emirates Restarts Flights to Greece Starting July 15

Pin 103 Shares

Emirates airlines has announced the resumption of its Athens-Dubai route as of July 15 after months of no flights due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The UAE state owned airline will also be offering flights between six other cities in the month of July. Those destinations include Khartoum (from July 3rd), Amman (from July 5th), Osaka (from July 4th), Narita (from July 8th), Larnaca, and Rome (from July 15th).

With this latest announcement, Emirates will now be offering 48 destinations for travelers. According to the airline, extensive measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees on the ground and in the air.

In addition, customers from Emirates’ network will also able to travel to Dubai following the announcement earlier this week that the city will reopen for business and leisure visitors from July 7th.

Emirates reminds that travel restrictions remain in place, and travelers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.