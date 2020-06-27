Pin 0 Shares

Greek Deputy Civil Defence and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardialias visited Corfu airport last week on a continuing tour or regional airport hubs. The purpose of this visit was to ensure COVID-19 health protection protocols are in place for the resumption of international flights as of July 1.

Minister Hardialias told reporters that a six-member team of Armed Forces personnel, doctors, and nurses assisted by police and fire brigade personnel will carry out 400 Covid-19 tests on samples collected each day at Corfu’s Ioannis Kapodistrias airport.

He also announced this week that 100 daily samples will be taken in Kefallonia and 250 on Zakynthos each day, through an algorithm based on the number of visitors the islands had the previous year and how many are expected this year.

The minister’s next port of call after Corfu visited on Friday Ioannina airport followed by Kalamata in the government’s effort to prepare for opening Greece to foreign tourists.