New Protocols for Greece Travel from Civil Protection Authority

Starting July 1, 2020, Greek officials will ask visitors to the country to carry out the necessary diagnostic screening in order to keep everyone safe throughout this tourism season.

According to the news from Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection, a new Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will be a key element for travel to Greece going forward. Travelers will be obliged to complete their PLF at least 48 hours before entering the country, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address where they will be staying while in the country.

Passengers arriving in Greece by air, sea or via roads, will now be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 48 hours before entering the country. The details are as follows:

Protocol for passengers arriving by air

Arrival of passengers at the arrival gate.

Transfer to the area where screening personnel are located and check the unique quick response (QR) code each passenger shows on their mobile phone screen or printed QR form.

Screening personnel direct passengers, depending on their QR code, either to the screening area or to the exit (baggage claim area or passport control). Until the screening results become available, passengers tested for the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by a trained health team are obliged to self-isolate at the address of their final destination as declared on their passenger locator form (PLF). Upon completion of the screening, they are directed towards the exit.

All passengers must comply with all of the necessary preventive hygiene measures (use of masks and physical distancing).

Protocol for passengers arriving by sea

Arrival of incoming passengers on foot at the main entry gate.

Incoming passengers arriving in vehicles are directed to the special entry gate.

All passengers are transferred to areas where screening personnel are located and check the unique quick response (QR) code each passenger shows on their mobile phone screen or printed QR form.

Depending on passengers’ QR code, screening personnel either direct them to the screening area or allow them to enter the country. Until the screening results become available, passengers who are tested for the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by a trained health team are obliged to self-isolate at the address of their final destination as declared on their passenger locator form (PLF). Upon completion of the screening they are allowed to enter the country.

All passengers must comply with all of the necessary preventive measures (use of masks and physical distancing).

Protocol for arrivals at land borders

Arrival of persons at the checkpoint. All persons entering the country must submit a completed passenger locator form (PLF) upon their arrival.

Passport and customs control are carried out and each incoming person’s unique quick response (QR) code is checked on their mobile phone screen or on the printed form with their QR code.

Depending on their code, incoming persons are directed by security personnel either to the screening area or allowed to continue their trip to their final destination in the country, receiving instructions from the border personnel, concerning, in particular, required action in case they develop symptoms of respiratory infection, in which case they must immediately contact the National Public Health Organization (EODY) Operations Centre. If arriving persons plan to have multiple stop-overs in Greece, they must declare this and report their initial destination and their travel itinerary for the next 7 days. EODY Mobile Health Units (KOMY) will operate round the clock at land border checkpoints.Until the screening results become available, arriving persons who are tested for the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 are obliged to self-isolate at the address of their final destination as declared on their passenger locator form (PLF). Their data is entered into the EODY information system, which is linked to the COVID registry to facilitate contact tracing in the event someone tests positive. Upon completion of the screening, they enter the country, receiving instructions concerning self-isolation until the results of their screening are announced.

All passengers must follow all of the necessary preventive hygiene measures (use of masks and physical/social distancing).