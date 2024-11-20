A Record-Breaking Tourism Year for Cyprus

Cyprus has witnessed a surge in tourist numbers, reshaping the island’s economic landscape and showcasing its appeal as a prime destination.

The latest statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service highlight notable increments in visitor arrivals:

Total Visitors (First 10 Months of 2024): 3.73 million, up by 4.6% from the same time frame in 2023.

3.73 million, up by 4.6% from the same time frame in 2023. Comparison with 2019: Increase of 0.81%, surpassing the record year.

Increase of 0.81%, surpassing the record year. October 2024 Arrivals: 459,106, a new record for the month. An increase over October 2023: 7.7% rise. The increase over October 2019: 5.2% growth.

459,106, a new record for the month. Key Source Markets (October Figures) United Kingdom: 36.3% of arrivals (166,588 visitors). Poland: 8.1% share (37,010 visitors). Germany: 7.6% share (34,822 visitors). Israel: 5.2% share (24,088 visitors). Sweden: 4.1% share (18,713 visitors).



In October 2024, the chief purpose of travel among Cypriot residents was holidays, accounting for 66.5%, while business trips made up 30.8%. Study purposes accounted for 1.0%, and other reasons accounted for 1.7%.

This data comes from the Passengers Survey conducted at Larnaka and Pafos airports, supplemented by administrative sources like port arrivals. It records all individuals passing through passport control in areas controlled by the Cyprus government. The weighting was done using data from the Civil Aviation Department and the Cyprus Police’s Analysis and Statistics Office.

The sustained growth in Cyprus tourism breaks previous records and signals a robust and alluring presence in global travel. The island’s ability to draw visitors from diverse nations further cements its role as a key player in the travel industry, laying a solid foundation for future growth.