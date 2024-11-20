Romania’s First Electric Train Launched

CFR Călători begins operations with its inaugural electric train model, the RE-IR TS02 Alstom Coradia Stream, from November 20, 2024. This development is part of a strategic plan by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF), which oversees the Alstom units for Romanian railways.

As the initial delivery from Alstom Ferroviaria S.p.A. for passenger transport in Romania, the Coradia Stream marks a significant addition under ARF’s acquisition contract.

The Alstom electric train will service the route from Bucharest North through Ploiești West to Prahova Valley resort stops, concluding in Brașov. It will operate as an Interregio train, with class fares set at 12.60 euros for second class and 18.20 euros for first class from Bucharest North to Brașov. Tickets are available for purchase.

Schedule for November 20, 2024:

Train IR 16005: Departs Bucharest North at 9:30 AM, arrives in Brașov at 12:00 PM.

Train IR 16006: Departs Brașov at 3:20 PM, reaches Bucharest North at 5:53 PM.

From November 21 to December 14, 2024:

Train IR 16001: Leaves Bucharest North at 5:40 AM, arrives in Brașov at 8:08 AM.

Train IR 16002: Departs Brașov at 8:43 AM, reaches Bucharest North at 11:12 AM.

The train, consisting of six modules, accommodates 351 passengers and includes low-floor access for individuals with reduced mobility. It is capable of speeds up to 160 km/h, with maintenance handled by Alstom.

Train Information Accessible via: