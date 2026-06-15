Crete to Welcome Top Italian Media and EasyJet Execs for High-Profile Cultural Trip

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) has launched a strategic familiarization trip to boost winter and summer bookings from the Italian market.

High-profile journalists from Italy’s top lifestyle, travel, and trade media are touring the island alongside a senior regional EasyJet executive.

A three-day curated journey through Heraklion, Knossos, Fodele, Archanes, and Bali (Rethymno).

Running from June 16 to 18, the Greek National Tourism Organization’s latest familiarization trip is designed to dive straight past the standard sun and sea clichés. Instead, it pulls the curtain back on the deeper cultural roots, historical monuments, and culinary traditions that define central Crete.

This targeted media push bridges consumer lifestyle interest with critical travel trade networks. The initiative creates a direct link between evocative storytelling and actual airline seat capacity, ensuring Crete remains top-of-mind for sophisticated Italian travelers looking for an authentic Mediterranean escape.

The Press Delegation

The curated team represents a strategic cross-section of Italian consumer media, radio, and professional tourism trade outlets.

Matteo Finotto: Senior Executive for Southern Europe at EasyJet, assessing regional capacity and tourism synergy.

Senior Executive for Southern Europe at EasyJet, assessing regional capacity and tourism synergy. Alessio Caprodossi: Writing for the Italian edition of Esquire, focusing on high-end lifestyle, culture, and premium travel experiences.

Writing for the Italian edition of Esquire, focusing on high-end lifestyle, culture, and premium travel experiences. Francesca Pace: Representing Latitudes, a premier digital travel magazine dedicated to deep-dive destination reporting.

Representing Latitudes, a premier digital travel magazine dedicated to deep-dive destination reporting. Corinna Agostoni: Broadcasting for Radio Popolare, capturing the sounds, voices, and atmosphere of the local landscape.

Broadcasting for Radio Popolare, capturing the sounds, voices, and atmosphere of the local landscape. Micol Rossi: Reporting for Travel Quotidiano, Italy’s leading professional tourism trade publication.

From Venetian Fortifications to Minoan Roots

The itinerary reads like a masterclass in regional heritage, balancing world-class archaeology with quiet, village-level encounters. The delegation begins in Heraklion, tracking the massive Venetian walls and harbor fortifications before examining the artifacts of Europe’s oldest civilization at the Heraklion Archaeological Museum and the Palace of Knossos.

From the Minoan heartland, the tour shifts west to the orange groves of Fodele—the valley forever tied to the youth of painter Domenikos Theotokopoulos (El Greco)—before heading up into the hills of Archanes. Here, the focus turns entirely to the soil and the plate. The visitors will spend time with the women’s cooperative “Archanon Gefseis” (Tastes of Archanes) to learn the mechanics of traditional Cretan doughs and wild herb pies, followed by a tasting at a local estate to benchmark the region’s booming boutique wine industry. The three-day journey concludes along the dramatic coastal cliffs and sheltered bays of Bali in Rethymno, rounding out a narrative that proves Crete is a destination where history and modern hospitality intertwine.