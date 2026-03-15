Cyprus is entering a full-scale water emergency, and the numbers leave little room for optimism.

According to data from the Department of Water Development, the country faces a 14 million cubic meter deficit, roughly 10% of the water required to ensure a normal supply. Without immediate action, authorities warn that uncontrolled cuts could become unavoidable, especially during the summer months.

Reservoirs are running dry, rainfall is not reaching storage levels, and the emergency projects announced last year are now stuck in delays, cancellations, and revised schedules.

Reservoirs at Historic Lows

As of March 14, total reserves stand at just 21%, one of the lowest levels recorded in recent years.

Even more worrying is the situation in the Southern Conveyor System, the backbone of the island’s water supply, where available reserves have fallen to about 18%. Experts warn that without drastic measures, storage could reach zero before August.

The problem is not only low rainfall but also the growing gap between rainfall and actual inflows to the dams. Precipitation reached about 83% of normal, yet inflow to reservoirs was only 21% of the historical average.

To prevent a total collapse, authorities are now trying to increase supply through emergency drilling, but aquifers are already degraded in both quantity and quality, making the effort uncertain at best.

Desalination Plans Stuck in Delays

Desalination was supposed to be the safety net.

Instead, the new mobile desalination units now resemble the famous Greek bridge that is rebuilt every night and never finished.

Several key projects are behind schedule:

Garillis River unit delayed, with no new timetable announced

Limassol port unit expected to start testing at the end of the month

Ayia Napa unit cancelled, replaced by a future permanent plant

Germasogeia floating unit abandoned due to cost

Episkopi and Vasiliko units expected late in 2026, too late for this summer

Mazotos unit is still waiting for approvals and contracts

The government is now relying on the eventual operation of eight mobile units, expected to produce 147,000 cubic meters per day — if they are completed in time.

That “if” is doing a lot of work.

Consumption Keeps Rising

Demand for drinking water has been increasing steadily for decades.

Since the early 1990s, the required supply has nearly tripled, with recent annual growth estimated at 4 to 6 percent. Tourism, population growth, and agricultural demand all push consumption higher, while supply becomes more uncertain.

For irrigation, water allocation will be reduced by about one-third this year, with priority given only to professional farmers and permanent crops. In some cases, available water may cover only 10% of actual needs.

Cyprus is not the only place facing this problem, but it may be one of the first to feel the full consequences.

Climate change, rising demand, infrastructure delays, and slow administration make for a dangerous combination in a region where summer already strains available water.

Authorities say emergency measures can still prevent supply cuts.

But that depends on rain, faster project execution, and lower consumption — three things governments rarely control simultaneously. Until then, Cyprus will spend this year hoping the reservoirs last longer than the delays.