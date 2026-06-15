Heraklion’s Eleftherias Square Transforms Into an Open-Air Gallery (Photos)

The Municipal Art Gallery of Heraklion has launched its second open-air digital print exhibition in Eleftherias Square as part of the Art in the Street (Techni kath’ Odon) Festival.

Masterpieces from the municipal collection are displayed as large-scale, high-definition UV digital replicas .

. Every displayed artwork includes an integrated QR code to instantly scan and explore the wider digital archive of the gallery.

The midsummer heat bouncing off the stones of Eleftherias Square now carries a vibrant splash of color. The familiar rush of footsteps through the heart of Heraklion has slowed, replaced by the quiet pause of people leaning in to inspect the sweeping brushstrokes of Cretan masters. For the duration of the Art in the Street Festival, the boundaries of the traditional museum have dissolved. The Municipal Art Gallery has stepped outside its walls, transforming one of the city’s busiest public hubs into a living, open-air pavilion.

This second installment of the outdoor exhibition series uses advanced technology to alter how public spaces are experienced. By placing monumental, ultra-high-resolution UV digital replicas of its permanent collection directly along the pedestrian paths, the gallery invites an intimate interaction with classical forms. Stripped of formal frames and glass barriers, these massive prints put the viewer in a remarkably privileged position, revealing textures and fine details that are often lost behind a velvet rope in a traditional gallery setting.

By integrating tech directly into the pavement displays, the exhibition becomes more than a visual distraction; it acts as a portal. A quick scan of the QR codes attached to the panels pulls the viewer from the bustling square directly into the digital halls of the Municipal Gallery, offering background history on the artists and the significance of the collection. It allows the city’s artistic heritage to catch people mid-stride, turning an ordinary morning commute or an evening promenade into an impromptu cultural education.

The success of the Art in the Street initiative lies in its accessibility. Art is no longer a destination that requires a ticket or an intentional trip down quiet museum corridors. It belongs to the commuter rushing for the bus, the child eating an ice cream, and the traveler discovering the city’s modern pulse. In a world where cultural institutions constantly struggle to engage new audiences, Heraklion’s open square proves that when you bring the masterpieces to the people, the city itself becomes a work of art.

All images courtesy Δήμος Ηρακλείου – Municipality of Heraklion.