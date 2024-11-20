Top 9 Literature Festivals in Eastern Europe to Visit in 2025

Planning trips centred on literature festivals is a joy for book enthusiasts, who can combine cultural discovery, nature immersion, and literary magic. Eastern Europe hosts many festivals that bring together authors, readers, and enthusiasts in vibrant displays of creativity and ideas. We will announce 2025 dates and schedules for each as soon as they become available.

Larnaca International Poetry Festival

The Larnaca International Poetry Festival 2025 will unite poets, musicians, and artists from Cyprus and other countries. This event merges traditional and contemporary poetic styles. The 2024 edition, the third of its kind, offered free entry and took place at Larnaca’s Municipal Theater “G. Lykourgos.” This festival has become a significant cultural fixture, maintaining international interest in Larnaca and Cyprus.

World Literature Festival, Croatia

Scheduled for September 2025, the World Literature Festival (Festival svjetske književnosti) in Croatia, organized by Fraktura, will celebrate its 13th year. The 2024 festival was a success, featuring Italian author Paolo Giordano, whose books have captivated Italy. Other notable guests included Yomi Adegoke, a British journalist recognized for her provocative writing, and Matthew Blake, whose “Anna O.” will soon be a Netflix series.

European Short Story Festival, Croatia

Running for over two decades, the European Short Story Festival hosts events in Zadar and Zagreb. It features readings and panels with writers from Croatia, Europe, and beyond. The festival also arranges international trips for Croatian writers and is supported by various cultural institutions. It involves book discussions, film screenings, concerts, and more, all in a lively atmosphere.

Tbilisi International Book Fair

The Tbilisi International Book Fair, organized annually by the Georgian Publishers and Booksellers Association, draws substantial public interest. This event features participation from publishing houses, booksellers, and institutions worldwide. Attracting over 50,000 visitors each year, it offers significant discounts and presents a marketplace for books and related items.

Druskininkai Poetic Fall

Held annually in Druskininkai and Vilnius each October, Druskininkai Poetic Fall is an international festival for poets and literary scholars. It fosters a community where participants share and critique poetry. The festival includes anonymous contests and publishes an almanac with translated works. It also explores connections with other art forms.

Vilnius Pages

Vilnius Pages is a renowned literary festival in Lithuania’s capital. It celebrates authors through various events and encourages spontaneous interactions through readings, debates, and performances. The festival, which has been highly popular since its inception in 2016, is organized by the Association for Reading Promotion and attracts large audiences.

International Literary Festival “Odakle zovem”

The “Odakle zovem” festival showcases world and Montenegrin literature in Podgorica. Inspired by Raymond Carver’s stories, it includes themed programs and film screenings. Set for its 17th edition in 2025, the festival presents authors from the region, promoting various forms of artistic expression.

KROKODIL Festival, Serbia

Since 2009, the KROKODIL festival in Belgrade has provided a platform for regional and international writers. Held annually in June, it draws over 3,000 attendees per event. The festival increases participating authors’ visibility and is attended by publishers and literary experts, making it a key literary event in the region.

International Book Arsenal Festival, Ukraine

Since 2011, the International Book Arsenal Festival in Ukraine has been a major intellectual event. It integrates literature with the arts, raising important societal issues. The festival encourages active engagement among participants and visitors and emphasizes the connection between books and broader cultural conversations.

For those planning their 2025 travels, these festivals offer countless chances to witness creativity up close. Festivals aren’t just about books but shared knowledge and connections. Travellers should engage with diverse stories and participate in lively discussions: the true magic of literature festivals is active participation.