Heraklion Tourism Leaders Warn of Crisis Over Port Eviction Order for Migrant Shelter

Eleven prominent tourism and commercial associations in Heraklion have issued a joint appeal to the Heraklion Port Authority (OLI A.E.) regarding an eviction order for a temporary migrant housing facility.

The business leaders are asking OLI A.E. Managing Director Minas Papadakis to suspend legal injunctions for 30 days to prevent immediate eviction.

Stakeholders warn that evicting the facility before an alternative site is secured could force authorities to house arrivals in highly visible public spaces, damaging Crete’s image during peak season.

The pressure of managing increased migration flows to Crete has created a logistical and public relations flashpoint in Heraklion. A coalition of the region’s primary tourism, hospitality, and commercial syndicates has sent an urgent joint letter to Minas Papadakis, the Managing Director of the Heraklion Port Authority (OLI A.E.). The move comes in response to reports that the port authority is pursuing immediate eviction of a port-owned property currently utilized as a temporary shelter for migrants.

Local business leaders fear that executing the eviction without a backup plan will create a humanitarian and visibility crisis. With local police and coast guard resources already stretched thin, stakeholders warn that incoming migrants may end up sheltered in central public spaces under direct public view—a scenario they argue could severely impact Crete’s international standing as a premium holiday destination during a critical economic window.

The Signatories

The joint letter represents an unusual, widespread consensus across nearly every sector of the local economy:

Hospitality & Management: Heraklion Hoteliers Association, Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers, Pancretan Association of Hotel Managers, and the Heraklion Hotel Employees Union.

Heraklion Hoteliers Association, Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers, Pancretan Association of Hotel Managers, and the Heraklion Hotel Employees Union. Transport & Travel: Association of Tourism and Travel Agencies of Crete, “Iniochos” Car and Motorcycle Rental Association, Association of Cretan Tourism Bus Owners, and the Cretan Tourism Bus Drivers Union (“ERMIS”).

Association of Tourism and Travel Agencies of Crete, “Iniochos” Car and Motorcycle Rental Association, Association of Cretan Tourism Bus Owners, and the Cretan Tourism Bus Drivers Union (“ERMIS”). Commerce & Dining: Heraklion Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants of Heraklion (OEBENH), and the Food & Beverage Association of Heraklion County.

Heraklion Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants of Heraklion (OEBENH), and the Food & Beverage Association of Heraklion County. Regional Production: Wine Network of Crete (Wines of Crete).

An Appeal for Time

The core of the communication emphasizes that while business owners recognize the structural and legal concerns of OLI A.E. as the property owner, the timing poses an immediate systemic threat to the island.

“We estimate that, if the eviction is carried out before an alternative space is found, the competent port authorities, due to a lack of available infrastructure, may be forced to temporarily host arrivals in public view,” the joint letter states. “Such a development could create negative impressions and adversely affect the image of Crete as an international tourist destination, at a particularly critical period for the local economy.”

The coalition has requested a strict 30-day window. This temporary freeze on legal injunctions is designed to buy necessary time for the Region of Crete, local municipalities, and state agencies to hammer out a viable, long-term solution.

The Letter:

To the CEO of OLI S.A., Mr. Minas Papadakis

Dear Mr. Papadakis, The tourism sector, and others, are watching developments related to the management of migrant flows in Crete with particular concern.

The increased influx of migrants, the ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of temporary accommodation facilities, even in areas with heavy tourist traffic, the conflicts between local communities and municipalities, the pressure on the Regional Authority, as well as the particularly strained situation of the police and, above all, the port authorities, all contribute to a particularly difficult environment.

In this context, we have been informed that your company, as the owner of the property currently used for the temporary accommodation of migrants, has requested its immediate evacuation through the process of interim injunctions.

We believe that, should the eviction proceed before an alternative location is found, the competent port authorities, due to the lack of available infrastructure, may be forced to temporarily accommodate the arrivals in public areas.

Such a development could create a negative impression and adversely affect Crete’s image as an international tourist destination, at a particularly critical time for the local economy.

For this reason, and in recognition of your longstanding commitment and support for Crete’s tourism industry, we urge you to consider suspending or withdrawing your request for injunctive relief for a period of thirty (30) days, in order to allow the competent authorities the necessary time to secure a suitable alternative temporary accommodation facility.

It is imperative that, within this timeframe, the Region of Crete, in cooperation with the municipalities and the relevant state agencies, reach a sustainable solution outside of tourist areas; we also take it for granted that the responsibility for managing the situation within the building will rest exclusively with the competent authorities.

We look forward to your positive response and support, once again, on an issue that directly affects tourism and the economy of Crete, and we thank you in advance.

Sincerely, the representatives of the tourism and professional organizations of the Regional Unit of Heraklion: Association of Tourism and Travel Agencies of Crete

Heraklion Hoteliers Association

OEBENI – Federation of Craftsmen and Merchants of Heraklion

Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers

Pan-Cretan Association of Hotel Managers

Iniochos Association of Car and Motorcycle Rentals

Association of Tourist Bus Owners of Crete

Heraklion Chamber of Commerce

Restaurants and Retailers Associations of the Prefecture of Heraklion

Cretan Winemakers Network

Hotel Employees Union of the Prefecture of Heraklion

Cretan Tourist Bus Drivers Union (ERMIS)

Seeking a Solution off the Tourist Path

The business community is making it clear that they are not asking for a permanent encampment at the harbor. Instead, they view the 30-day extension as a final window for civic leaders to move the infrastructure entirely out of commercial and tourist areas. The letter underscores that until a definitive alternative site is established, the sole responsibility for maintaining order and managing conditions inside the current port facility must rest squarely on state and municipal authorities.

As local municipalities and regional leaders face mounting pressure from local communities over the placement of temporary structures, the next month will be a critical test of whether Crete can coordinate a response that balances regional logistics with its vital economic engine.