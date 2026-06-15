Heraklion Tourism Leaders Warn of Crisis Over Port Eviction Order for Migrant Shelter

- Eleven prominent tourism and commercial associations in Heraklion have issued a joint appeal to the Heraklion Port Authority (OLI A.E.) regarding an eviction order for a temporary migrant housing facility.
- The business leaders are asking OLI A.E. Managing Director Minas Papadakis to suspend legal injunctions for 30 days to prevent immediate eviction.
- Stakeholders warn that evicting the facility before an alternative site is secured could force authorities to house arrivals in highly visible public spaces, damaging Crete’s image during peak season.
The pressure of managing increased migration flows to Crete has created a logistical and public relations flashpoint in Heraklion. A coalition of the region’s primary tourism, hospitality, and commercial syndicates has sent an urgent joint letter to Minas Papadakis, the Managing Director of the Heraklion Port Authority (OLI A.E.). The move comes in response to reports that the port authority is pursuing immediate eviction of a port-owned property currently utilized as a temporary shelter for migrants.
Local business leaders fear that executing the eviction without a backup plan will create a humanitarian and visibility crisis. With local police and coast guard resources already stretched thin, stakeholders warn that incoming migrants may end up sheltered in central public spaces under direct public view—a scenario they argue could severely impact Crete’s international standing as a premium holiday destination during a critical economic window.
The Signatories
The joint letter represents an unusual, widespread consensus across nearly every sector of the local economy:
- Hospitality & Management: Heraklion Hoteliers Association, Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers, Pancretan Association of Hotel Managers, and the Heraklion Hotel Employees Union.
- Transport & Travel: Association of Tourism and Travel Agencies of Crete, “Iniochos” Car and Motorcycle Rental Association, Association of Cretan Tourism Bus Owners, and the Cretan Tourism Bus Drivers Union (“ERMIS”).
- Commerce & Dining: Heraklion Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants of Heraklion (OEBENH), and the Food & Beverage Association of Heraklion County.
- Regional Production: Wine Network of Crete (Wines of Crete).
An Appeal for Time
The core of the communication emphasizes that while business owners recognize the structural and legal concerns of OLI A.E. as the property owner, the timing poses an immediate systemic threat to the island.
“We estimate that, if the eviction is carried out before an alternative space is found, the competent port authorities, due to a lack of available infrastructure, may be forced to temporarily host arrivals in public view,” the joint letter states. “Such a development could create negative impressions and adversely affect the image of Crete as an international tourist destination, at a particularly critical period for the local economy.”
The coalition has requested a strict 30-day window. This temporary freeze on legal injunctions is designed to buy necessary time for the Region of Crete, local municipalities, and state agencies to hammer out a viable, long-term solution.
The Letter:
Seeking a Solution off the Tourist Path
The business community is making it clear that they are not asking for a permanent encampment at the harbor. Instead, they view the 30-day extension as a final window for civic leaders to move the infrastructure entirely out of commercial and tourist areas. The letter underscores that until a definitive alternative site is established, the sole responsibility for maintaining order and managing conditions inside the current port facility must rest squarely on state and municipal authorities.
As local municipalities and regional leaders face mounting pressure from local communities over the placement of temporary structures, the next month will be a critical test of whether Crete can coordinate a response that balances regional logistics with its vital economic engine.