Local authorities in Cyprus were told there is no cause for concern about the situation in the Middle East following a briefing by officials from the British Bases administration.

According to a statement from the Municipality of Ayia Napa, Mayor Christos Zannetou met on March 11 with senior representatives of the Sovereign Base Areas, including administrative officials from the British Forces in Cyprus, to receive an update on developments in the wider region.

Deputy mayors from Avgorou, Liopetri, Achna, and Sotira also attended the meeting, in what was described as a responsible and fully informed briefing on the current situation. The conclusion of the discussion was clear:

Everything is stable and under control. There is no reason to worry.

Which, as experience shows, is exactly the moment people start paying closer attention.

The presence of British families presented as proof of safety.

During the briefing, officials emphasized that Cyprus remains secure and unaffected by regional tensions, noting that daily life continues as usual across the island.

Special mention was made that British families living near the military bases continue their routines without disruption, a detail presented as further evidence that the situation is stable.

Authorities also stressed the high level of security in Cyprus and the close monitoring of developments in the Middle East, assuring local officials that there is no indication of risk to the island.

Statements of this kind are common in periods of international uncertainty, especially in countries where tourism plays a central role in the economy, and public confidence is considered essential.

Message aimed as much at tourists as residents

After the meeting, Mayor Zannetou described the briefing as clear and reassuring, calling for calm and responsible communication.

He noted that in times of global instability, it is important to avoid unnecessary alarm and to send the right message to both citizens and visitors.

He also underlined that Cyprus remains:

safe

stable

reliable as a destination

and said local authorities are working to preserve public trust ahead of the tourist season.

In other words, the official message is simple:

Nothing is happening. Everything is normal. Please continue booking your holidays.