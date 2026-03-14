Cyprus Launches Emergency Alert System Through SafeCY App

Cyprus has introduced a new emergency notification feature in the SafeCY mobile application, enabling authorities to send immediate alerts to residents and visitors in the event of security incidents, natural hazards, or other emergencies.

The upgrade was announced by the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, who said the change is part of a broader effort to improve early warning systems and public safety mechanisms.

The update was developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and Civil Defence and aims to provide faster, more targeted communication during urgent situations.

Alerts Can Be Sent to Specific Areas

With the new functionality, Civil Defence will be able to send push notifications to users located in a specific geographic area affected by an incident.

Users outside the affected area will still be able to see the alerts inside the application. At the same time, those nearby will receive direct warnings on their phones.

The system works alongside SMS alerts, which remain a main tool for emergency communication. It will later be supported by a new Cell Broadcast early warning system, expected to become operational in early summer.

Officials say the goal is to create a multi-layered notification system that can reach people quickly, even if one communication channel fails.

Important for Residents and Visitors

Authorities are encouraging people to install or update the SafeCY app, which has already been downloaded more than 170,000 times.

The application allows users not only to receive alerts, but also to locate nearby shelters and follow official instructions during emergencies.

For travelers, especially during the busy tourist season, such tools are considered part of the country’s safety infrastructure, helping authorities provide guidance quickly in the event of an incident.

Users who receive an alert are advised to follow Civil Defence instructions, which may include staying indoors, moving to sheltered areas, or going to the nearest safe location until further notice.

Part of Wider Regional Preparedness

Although the system is designed to address all types of emergencies, the upgrade comes at a time when countries in the Eastern Mediterranean are strengthening warning and response mechanisms amid increased regional uncertainty.

Officials stress that the new feature is a precautionary measure, not a sign of immediate danger, and that it is part of ongoing efforts to improve readiness and communication.

For residents and visitors alike, the message is simple:

Install the app, enable notifications, and follow official instructions if an alert appears.