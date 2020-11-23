Coming Up December 1st: Hospitality Marketplace #Justpitchit

Pin 0 Shares

Coming up December 1st through 4th, some forty-plus travel and hospitality companies will meet online at the Hospitality Marketplace: Just Pitch It online event. Industry pioneers, innovators, CEOs, and key decision-makers will join in a live streaming event focused on the best tools and services available to the industry.

The event, by FunnelTV, was developed by Diego De Ponga, Dir. Corp. of Revenue Palladium Hotel Group, the revolutionary booking channel HyperGuest, and Travel Singularity. Simone Porto, who’s the Founder and CEO of Travel Singularity, and the Co-Founder of FunnelTV, offered this on the event:

“For most hotels, choosing the right tech stack can be quite challenging. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of providers out there, often with similar products and offers. An example: if you google “hotel booking engine” you’ve got over 200,000 results. It’s easy to get lost with such a wide selection. Therefore, Marketplace’s idea is to cut the noise and get all the best providers in the same “virtual” room, so that hoteliers can choose the right fit for their properties.”

Marketplace is being billed as “Four full days of no-stop networking to pick the right tech stack and discovering the latest market trends!” The streaming event begins December 1st from 3:00 to 6:00 CET. Here is the basic schedule:

Day #1 REVENUE

Line up: AirDNA, Atomize, Beonprice, Duetto, Fornova, IDeaS, Lybra, OTA Insight, RoomPriceGenie, YieldPlanet, Windsurfer by SHR

Day #2 DISTRIBUTION

Line up: Amadeus, HyperGuest, Sabre Hospitality, D-EDGE, Dingus, primalRES, RateTiger, RoomCloud, Xanderpay, Vertical Booking

Day #3 OPERATION

Line up: Mews, Apaleo, 5Stelle, CloudBeds, HKeeper, HotelTime, Hoxell, Zeevou, ReviewPro, Oaky

Day #4 MARKETING

Line up: Mirai, The Hotels Network, AdsHotel, AskSuite, EyeWide, Mabrian, WIHP, Profitroom, RateGain/BCV, Roiback

A key function in the event will be a judging process where hoteliers and key decisionmakers evaluate the “pitches” of services and products.

We contacted one of the local companies participating, in order to find out more about how this event can help hoteliers and travel businesses proceed in a post-COVID business environment. Minas Liapakis, who is the founder and owner of EyeWide Digital, one of the participating companies. Here is what he had to offer:

“Hotels need to become a bit more self-reliant again. Hoteliers must believe more in their capabilities and invest in a new operational philosophy. Strategies for taking advantage of technology and online activities are pivotal.”

The judges for this part of the event are: Marta Varela (Barceló Hotel Group), Marta del Pozo Escribano (Be Live Hotels), Gavin Pereira (Check in London), Ezequiel Gladstein (DOT Hotels), Ludovic Cacciapaglia (HEDNA), Aida Muñoz (HIP), Scott Dahl (Les Roches), Claudia Infante (Margaritaville), Francesc Gonzalez (Net Revenue), Catarina Figueiredo (Pestana), CS Ramachandran and Roberta Possenti (Preferred Hotels & Resorts), Nikos Giokas (RevitUp), Boris Marijanac and Lluis Sabatel (Sercotel), Derek Martin (TrevPAR World), together with hospitality professionals Max Starkov, Paulo Salvador, Thibault Catala, and Christopher Hutter.

According to Marketplace, the event is NOT a competition; but a networking and brand awareness live-stream broadcasted on FunnelTV network: Linkedin, Youtube, and Facebook simultaneously.