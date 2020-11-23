Europe’s Second Lockdown Already Crushing Stays

Pin 0 Shares

Europe’s second lockdown is already negatively impacting hotel performance. The latest data from STR reveals October performance down across the board as compared to 2019 numbers. Here’s the overview from HospitalityNet along with insights from the UNWTO and VauBoo.



In Euro constant currency, October of 2020 (percentage change from October 2019)

Occupancy: 32.3% (-57.8%)

Average daily rate (ADR): EUR84.91 (-26.4%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): EUR27.39 (-69.0%)

Now the numbers for new COVID-19 lockdowns around Europe showing a downward trend since September – The occupancy level was the lowest since June.

Local currency, October 2020 (percentage change from October 2019)

United Kingdom

Occupancy: 40.2% (-50.4%)

ADR: GBP65.86 (-31.3%)

RevPAR: GBP26.51 (-65.9%)

Each of the three key performance metrics fell to their lowest level since July.

Netherlands

Occupancy: 18.0% (-77.7%)

ADR: EUR79.73 (-36.9%)

RevPAR: EUR14.36 (-85.9%)

Occupancy fell to its lowest level since May, while ADR came in lower than any month since April.

Meanwhile, the UNWTO Tourism Recovery Tracker reveals October hotel bookings in southern Europe down 65% compared to 2019. In addition, online searches for hotels for the same region in October are down almost 50 percent.

According to a report from VauBoo hoteliers are also finding that marketing tools that were widely used in the past no longer have the same impact. COVID-19 has challenged hoteliers around the world into seeking new ways for promoting their businesses.