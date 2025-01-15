Bulgaria Air Introduces Direct Flights to Grenoble in 2025

Starting January 2025, Bulgaria Air operates three flights between Sofia and the French ski resort city of Grenoble. This seasonal service brings Bulgarian tourists closer to one of Europe’s top winter sports destinations.

The connection features three charter flights: January 11, 18, and 25, 2025.

These flights result from a partnership between Bulgaria Air and Rapsody Travel.

Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport welcomed the first incoming passengers with a ceremony, offering a warm French reception.

French Hospitality Meets Bulgarian Tourism

Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport rolled out a special welcome for Bulgarian tourists arriving on January 11. Guests were greeted with thoughtful touches, creating a memorable first impression of the French Alps.

Pierre Marno, Director of Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport, shared his excitement:

“This route will enable Bulgarian winter sports enthusiasts to enjoy the French Alps. VINCI Airports has been managing Grenoble airport since 2004, and its aim is to help foreigners discover our beautiful landscapes and contribute to the region’s dynamism, as this new route between two European countries demonstrates.“

Maria Stoyanova, General Manager of Charter Operations at Bulgaria Air, spoke of the airline’s commitment:

“We are a trusted partner of the Bulgarian travel industry and offer high-quality charter operations, with excellent service and attention to each passenger. We hope that flights to Grenoble will contribute to the development of the sector and provide new horizons for Bulgarian travellers.“

Grenoble Airport welcomed Bulgaria Air’s inaugural Sofia-to-France flight.

Grenoble Airport marked the arrival of the first flight from Sofia with a heartfelt gesture. As passengers stepped off the Bulgaria Air flight, they were greeted with a special welcome that set the tone for their visit to France.