Ikos Kissamos​​ Opening in 2026 Confirmed

The first all-suite destination from Ikos Resorts, Ikos Kissamos, will welcome guests in 2026 as a dedicated landing page for the much-anticipated resort in Crete published on the official Ikos Resorts website confirmed.

Nestled along the pristine shoreline of the Cretan Sea, this retreat spans 53 acres of flourishing gardens and tranquil sands. Positioned just west of Chania, it promises breathtaking views, modern design, and effortless Mediterranean charm.

As Ikos Resorts celebrates 10 years of hospitality excellence in 2025, Ikos Kissamos comes as an exciting new addition. Alongside this opening, the brand announced refurbishments at Ikos Olivia, expanded Deluxe Collections, and fresh culinary and wellness programs across its portfolio.

Ikos Kissamos Will Feature:

414 rooms featuring elegant designs

Seven gourmet restaurants with menus designed by Michelin-starred chefs.

Three open-air bars offering fine wines and crafted cocktails

Over 53 acres of lush grounds and secluded beachfront

Inspired architecture blending boho luxury with Mediterranean influences

Ikos Kissamos resort plan

Dining Elevated to an Art Form

Guests at Ikos Kissamos can indulge in seven restaurants showcasing international and local cuisine. Every menu is curated by Michelin-starred chefs, ensuring meals are both inventive and unforgettable. Stroll to one of the open-air bars for cocktails or explore rich Cretan wines that reflect the island’s heritage.

Modern Design Meets Timeless Crete

The resort merges style with comfort with villas and suites offering views of the Aegean waters, garden landscapes, or private pools. Inspired by Crete’s vibrant history, the architecture fuses high-end bohemian luxury with a welcoming Mediterranean aesthetic.

Discovering Chania and Kissamos

Set in the shadow of rugged mountains and along a picturesque coastline, Ikos Kissamos sits just west of Chania. This area blends Byzantine influences with echoes of Greek and Roman history. Nearby Kissamos, once a fishing village, is famed for its wine and olive oil. Notable beaches, like Balos Beach, can be found here—accessible only by boat.

Visitors can explore:

Ancient archaeological sites.

Venetian palaces.

Museums celebrating the island’s layered history.

With Ikos Kissamos opening in 2026, the brand continues to cement its commitment to redefining the all-inclusive concept.