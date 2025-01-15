Argophilia

Solo Your Cretan Craft Beer Invites Libationists to the First Solo Open Thursdays of 2025

- January 15th, 2025 07:31 am

The first Solo Your Cretan Craft Beer Open Thursdays of 2025 offers Free Brazilian food with beer, Happy Hour, and music inside the brewery.

Solo Your Cretan Craft Beer kicks off its first Solo Open Thursdays of 2025 on January 16. Doors reopen with a lively Latin American twist, featuring a delicious cultural treat and vibrant music.

Solo Your Cretan Craft Beer Event Details

  • When: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Where: Inside Solo Your Cretan Craft Beer’s brewery
  • Hours: 6:00 PM – Midnight

Here’s What to Expect:

  • Latin American Flavor: Brewmaster Achilleas steps into the kitchen to prepare Galinhada, a traditional Brazilian dish made with chicken, rice, and vegetables.
  • Happy Hour Deals: Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free beer deal from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
  • Live Music: Ethnic and World tunes set the ambience, creating a perfect pairing with each beer and meal.
  • Free Food with Beer: Just like always, the signature dish is complimentary with every brew ordered.

Latin Flavors Meet Craft Beer

The evening promises a celebration of rich flavours and great drinks. With the brewery as the cosy backdrop, visitors will soak in the sounds of international music while savouring a dish that ties Latin tradition with Crete’s love for fresh ingredients.

Achilleas runs the show in the brewery’s open kitchen, serving Galinhada, a hearty Brazilian recipe. The mix of rice, chicken, and vegetables reflects the spirit of Brazil while remaining a perfect comfort food to satisfy winter appetites.

Enjoy Craft Beer the Right Way

Solo Your Cretan Craft Beer once again creates a unique pairing of great beer and memorable experiences. Every pint comes with a taste of creativity—not just in the brews but in the culture it celebrates.

The brewery promises an inclusive atmosphere for all beer lovers looking to enjoy an authentic and flavorful blend of global culture and Cretan hospitality.

Don’t forget: Happy Hour starts at 6:00 PM sharp. Arrive early to grab the best deal of the night!

About Mihaela Lica Butler

