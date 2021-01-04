British Residents of Spain Banned From Boarding British Airways Flight

Pin 0 Shares

British residents of Spain were allegedly denied boarding by British Airways staff at Heathrow on their return home. Passengers claim even negative COVID proof and required documents did not sway flight personnel.

A story via The Independent reveals that the first weekend after the Brexit transition period ended, passengers booked on British Airways flights claim they were wrongly denied boarding at Heathrow’s Terminal 5. According to BA passenger James Elliot tweeted:

“I was booked on BA0482 flying to Barcelona, Spain today. I had all the correct documentation including UK passport, green residents’ card, negative Covid test and was turned away by the check-in manager. Tried explaining that the green card meant that I’m a resident of Spain but was told by two BA staff that it wasn’t.”

According to the story, Elliot was not the only BA client turned away. On a joint British Airways-Iberia flight from Heathrow to Madrid, nine other people were reported to have been denied boarding. British passport holders are no longer granted automatic access to the European Union.