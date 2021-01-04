Billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev Given Go-Ahead on Skorpios Development

Pin 0 Shares

A grande investment project by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev on the island formerly owned by the family of legendary Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis has been given the go-ahead. The €165 million euro remake of the Ionian island of Skorpios, has entered the next phase after a relevant Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) signed on December 31st.

Sergey Chernitsyn, who is a close associate and representative of the Rybolovlev family, finally succeeded in getting the project the green light by Greek authorities after a Joint Ministerial Decision approved the location of the investment plan entitled “Construction and operation of a luxury tourist unit VIP Exclusive Club on the island of Scorpio”.

The Ministers of Environment and Energy, Shipping and Island Culture, Tourism, and the Deputy Minister of Development and Investment all signed off on the development after the plan had received the positive opinion of the Ionian Islands Regional Council on the “Environmental Impact Study” this past summer.

The project involves the construction of a 5-star luxury resort, an amphitheater, a new helipad, a large road network, the creation of farms, and other infrastructure and leisure amenities on 161 acres of the island. Rybolovlev’s vision also includes luxury villas, an artificial lake, power generating facilities, an orchard, and much more.

Skorpios was bought back in 1963 by Aristotle Onassis for €3 million euros. After his death, his daughter Christina inherited then island, which was in turn inherited by Onassis’ granddaughter Athena in 1988. She sold it for more than €100 million euros. Since 2013, Skorpios belongs to the daughter of Dmitry Rybolovlev, Ekaterina.