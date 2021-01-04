Greece Ministers Upgraded State Tourism Schools

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s state tourism schools training ASTE professionals are to be upgraded to four-year institutions in a revised program that will reflect new trends in tourism and meet market demands.

According to the story via ANA, Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Deputy Tourism Minister Manos Konsolas signed a ministerial agreement (KYA) published on December 30 in the Government Gazette (5824/Β/30.12.2020) that will introduce courses in technology, communications, and digital marketing, foreign languages, administrative quality, hotel resources and revenue management and innovation in tourism.

Officials also see a three-month apprenticeship in each of the first three years that will be carried out during the summer season. The fourth-year will require a thesis and a report on the basis of previous years’ apprenticeships on a specific sector in tourism.

These technical schools are overseen by the Ministry of Tourism.