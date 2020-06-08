Austrian Airlines Resumes Greece Vacation Flights in July

Pin 0 Shares

Austrian Airlines has just announced new flights to a number of islands in Greece as of July. The airline’s summer schedule will include flights to Chania, Corfu, Heraklion, Karpathos, Kos, Rhodes, Santorini, and Zakynthos.

Austrian Airlines will start regularly scheduled flights on June 15 after a hiatus of close to 90 days on account of the global pandemic. The first airliners will take off for London, Paris, and Brussels, as well as other cities, toward Greece destinations including Athens and Thessaloniki.

The airline announced departures to some 37 destinations within the first two weeks of resuming flight operations, subject to new official restrictions. Other destinations announced included Bologna, Florence, Moscow, Podgorica, Rome, Sibiu, Venice, and Zagreb. Cairo will be added to the Middle East portfolio.

Austrian Airlines aircraft will also take off to regular long-haul flights for the first time since mid-March, beginning in July. Bangkok, Chicago, New York (Newark) and Washington will then be available with up to three weekly flights. The airline’s flight schedule for August is currently being prepared.

There is also an extended period for rebooking flights at no charge. Tickets that have already been booked or which will first be booked before 30 June 2020 for flights until 30 April 2021 can now be rebooked to a new travel date up until 31 December 2021. Tickets for canceled flights can also be rebooked after the original flight date.

Passengers are required to wear a mouth-nose covering onboard Austrian Airlines aircraft as well as at Vienna Airport.

Source: GTP