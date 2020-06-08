COVID-19 DIALOGUES: “Navigating Uncharted Tourism Waters”

Pin 0 Shares

Coming up on Wednesday, experts in the tourism industry will meet under the auspice of the DIALOGUES of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), for discussing the impact of the COVID-19 in tourism via webcast.

Given the blow the industry in Greece has suffered because of the pandemic, the Dialogue of the SNF will be a forum for open debate about how the industry must meet the new challenges presented by the crisis. The meeting, scheduled for 18:30 on June 10, will present new data from the world stage, and provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to share and to glean insight for the restart of tourism.

The positive performance of Greece in dealing with the crisis is encouraging, however, this year the bet of tourism has complex health, economic, and diplomatic ramifications. At the same time, the international tourism industry is affected by the upcoming changes and challenges emerging at multiple levels. This

DIALOGUES will operate with the theme of “navigating uncharted waters”, and will feature key industry leaders including:

Alexandros Vassilikos , President of the Hellenic Chamber of hotels (HCH)

, President of the Hellenic Chamber of hotels (HCH) Dr. Georgia Zouni, Tutor, Department of Tourism Studies of the University of Piraeus, Greece

Dr. Dimitris Bouchalis, professor of Strategy, Tourism, and Technology at Bournemouth University

To get a flavor of previous events, visit the website of the Dialogues, dialogues.SNF.org – This event will be broadcast live and the audio/visual file will then be available on the website of the Dialogues dialogues.SNF.org.

*The opinions expressed by DIALOGUES participants are solely their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) or the SNF DIALOGUES team. Speakers’ remarks are made freely, without prior guidance or intervention from the team.