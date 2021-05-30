A Crete 2021 Tourism Season Instagram Reconnaissance [May 30]

Pin 0 Shares

Later on today I might take a drive to the south coast and Kommos Beach on the Gulf of Mesara. But it occurred to me just now, we can do a special feature via Instagram to showcase Crete 2021, top Crete beaches, and attractions, just to see who’s there. By searching the right hashtags and the latest shares, it’s possible to see how well the redone tourism season is going. Here’s the most recent intel.

Red Beach in Matala is usually standing room only in summer. Matala’s famous bay is idyllic, famous worldwide, and even when crowded, just a cool place to be. The share below shows the beauty of the place and the fact that hardly anybody is there. This was yesterday. For more info about Matala, check out the Cretan Beaches guide.

Vai Beach is a wonder of the world. The site of Europe’s biggest palm forest is also a legendary beach hangout that once welcomed hordes of hippies in search of 70s freedom. Today, the beach is a magnet that attracts thousands of visitors. A couple of days ago, the beach was practically deserted. In a normal season, a photo like the one below would show hundreds of sunbathers and swimmers enjoying one of Crete’s most amazing attractions. Via is in the far east of Crete not far from glorious Minoan ruins, some of the island’s most stunning landscapes, and the special atmosphere Lassithi boasts of. See this Sitia info site to learn more about this area.

Two years ago we were in Old Town Chania in early June. The famous Venetian port was a moving feast of human activity from boat tours to crowded sidewalk tavernas and shopping bags. This Instagram from a couple of days ago reveals an almost deserted harbor. I half expected Chania to be the one place where a semi-normal touristic flow might have already resumed. I guess not yet.

One of Crete’s most iconic attractions, the ancient Minoan Palace/Temple of Knossos outside the capital in Heraklion is almost never deserted. Even in the off-season a stream of sightseers can be seen scurrying about like ants in search of a prize. The central court as seen below is a rarity. Again, I half expected normal traveler numbers at this world-famous site.

Star Beach in Hersonissos is usually jam-packed with partiers from the UK, Netherlands, and the rest of Europe. As you can see below, one of Crete’s rocking-est hotspots has almost dried up. Let’s hope Britain makes Crete a Green Zone next week.

Say what? Balos Lagoon deserted, no way. One of the world’s most iconic beaches, Balos is a natural wonder that gets hundreds of thousands if not millions of visitors each year. The water is perfect now, the sun not too hot, so it’s just crazy to see this photo from yesterday. I half hope the Crete 2021 tourism season keeps calmed down so we can visit this special spot without the swarm. Crossing our finders both ways.

5 minutes ago the folks at h2o Watersports posted the Instagram below from Apollonia & Akti Zeus hotel Amoudara. I go to Amoudara at least three times a week and so far the Blue Flag beach is deserted except for locals who love to swim and kit board there. It’s basically the city’s main beach, and highly underrated for seaside fun and sun. When I am done posting this, I may go for a swim or rent a jet-ski. Crete 2021 is not going gangbusters just yet.