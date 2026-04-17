Hersonissos Port Overhaul Hits Archaeological Paydirt

Work is moving in sections along the Agia Paraskevi coastal road to keep businesses accessible.

Compulsory archaeological excavations have unearthed significant artifacts, requiring a redesign of the original plans.

The stretch from the Hersonissos Police Station to just before the New York building is nearing completion.

Much of the construction is being carried out in the sea zone, complicating the engineering timeline.

The municipality is using temporary aesthetic fixes and signage to shield tourists and businesses from the “construction site” look.

Hersonissos is a town that lives in two worlds: the high-energy pulse of modern tourism and the silent, stone-cold layers of Roman and Byzantine history beneath its feet. As the redevelopment of the coastal port zone moves forward, these two worlds have officially collided. What began as a standard infrastructure upgrade has turned into a delicate archaeological dance.

Following the discovery of significant antiquities during the preliminary digging phase, the Mayor and the Municipal Port Fund had to pivot. Working with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the application studies were modified to protect the finds without paralyzing the project. It is the classic Cretan conundrum—you can’t move a shovel without hitting a century. In a destination as vital as Hersonissos, you have to find a way to honor the ancestors while keeping the cocktails flowing.

A Sectional Strategy

Recognizing that the coastal road is the lifeblood of local commerce, the project is being executed in “bitesize” chunks. The current focus is on the strip from the Police Station toward the iconic New York building. By working in sections, the municipality hopes to avoid the “ghost town” effect that usually accompanies massive urban renewals.

However, the difficulty level is high. Construction isn’t just happening on land; a large portion of the work is taking place within the maritime zone, battling tides and salt spray. To mitigate the “ugly” side of construction, the city has implemented “temporary aesthetic restorations”—a fancy way of saying they are trying to hide the rubble and dust with clever fencing and signage so that the 2026 season doesn’t look like a war zone for visitors.

The Mayor’s Verdict

Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis noted that the project is “extremely complex and critical.” Yet, there is a sense of cautious optimism.

“We are on the ground every day, working together to overcome challenges and provide solutions to critical issues and constantly changing circumstances. It is with great satisfaction that I note that the unwavering support of the residents and business owners in the area is playing a decisive role in enabling us to move steadily and methodically toward its completion,” the mayor stated in a press release.

Hersonissos Port Enters High-Stakes Expansion

Twelve strategic boreholes (11 at sea, 1 on land) are starting immediately to map the seabed for a massive new pier.

The new port design features a modernized windward pier and a basin expanded to house 120+ vessels, including Mega Yachts.

The project adds 10,000 square meters of new land for administration buildings, commercial shops, and parking.

of new land for administration buildings, commercial shops, and parking. A key pillar of the plan is the restoration of the ancient Roman pier, integrating it into the modern aesthetic.

Initial studies are 100% funded by the “Philodemos II” program, with the municipality eyeing major EU tools for the construction phase.

While the land-based work deals with the dust of archaeology, the “wet” phase of the Hersonissos Port transformation is moving into deep water. The Ministry of Shipping has greenlit a critical geotechnical program: twelve deep-sea boreholes that will serve as the “X-ray” for the new windward pier. This isn’t just about stability; it’s about geometry. These core samples will dictate how the new harbor can be reshaped to handle the massive displacement of the world’s largest pleasure craft.

A 10,000 Square Meter “New Town”

The ambition here is more than just a longer dock. The Municipality is effectively creating a new district. By expanding the land zone by 10,000 square meters, Hersonissos is looking to build a “port city within a city.” The plan includes dedicated commercial zones, recreational facilities, and—critically for a town that chokes on traffic every August—organized parking.

This is Hersonissos’ bid to compete with the high-end marinas of the Mediterranean. With 120 new berths and the infrastructure to support full-scale ship maintenance (including refueling and waste management), the goal is to keep these high-spending visitors in Hersonissos waters rather than seeing them bypass the town for more “modern” ports.

The Roman Anchor

Perhaps the most interesting “chapter” of this story is the Roman pier. In many developments, ancient ruins are seen as a hurdle; here, they are being treated as a centerpiece. The plan explicitly calls for the restoration and promotion of the ancient Roman maritime structure. It’s a strategic move: by blending the hyper-modern needs of a Mega Yacht with the historical weight of a Roman monument, Hersonissos is attempting to build a brand that is both luxury and “legend.”

Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis is moving with a clear “Phased Strategy.” By using the “Philodemos II” program to mature the project (studies and research), the town is getting “shovel-ready” so it can secure larger funding tools from the Ministry or the EU the moment the blueprints are dry. As the Mayor put it, this isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a “new era” for the entire region’s economic progress.