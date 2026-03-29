Apokoronas Sinks the Folegandros into the Diving Park in Omprosgialos

Nearly a decade after the first blueprints were drawn in 2018, the silence of the Omprosgialos seabed is finally being broken. What began as a visionary promise eight years ago has matured into a multi-layered sanctuary, proving that in the deep blue of the Cretan Sea, good things truly do come to those who wait.

New Addition: The former naval landing craft “A/B FOLEGANDROS” is set to join the “Esperos” on the seabed of Apokoronas.

The former naval landing craft “A/B FOLEGANDROS” is set to join the “Esperos” on the seabed of Apokoronas. Artificial Reefs: The park already features 37 habitat units organized into four distinct diving routes.

The park already features 37 habitat units organized into four distinct diving routes. Ecological Shield: The project isn’t just for tourism; it is designed to boost marine biodiversity actively.

The project isn’t just for tourism; it is designed to boost marine biodiversity actively. Strategic Growth: This move puts Chania on the global map for alternative, responsible diving tourism.

The seabed of Apokoronas is preparing to welcome a new iron resident, transforming an area of immense natural beauty into an international hub for underwater exploration. With the approved sinking of a second Navy vessel, the “A/B FOLEGANDROS,” the Omprosgialos site is evolving into a diving park that offers experiences far beyond the conventional sun-and-sea model.

An Underwater Labyrinth of Life

The Municipality of Apokoronas’ project is a multi-level intervention. Beyond the two ships serving as central attractions, 37 primary artificial habitat units have already been deployed. These structures act as “islands” of life, providing refuge for dozens of marine species and strengthening the local ecosystem. Seven additional “landmark” habitats have been strategically placed to create an underwater map full of surprises for divers.

“The addition of a second warship shows that Apokoronas can carry out projects that change the game. I know full well that this journey was not easy. We encountered obstacles, delays, skepticism… and the familiar behind-the-scenes resistance that arises whenever something big is about to happen,” said the Mayor of Apokoronas, Charalambos Koukianakis, in a press release.

From Defense to Discovery

Transforming decommissioned warships into artificial reefs is both symbolic and practical. The “Folegandros,” following in the wake of the “Esperos,” leaves behind its military past to serve the local economy and the environment. This addition expands the available diving routes, making Apokoronas a destination that can compete with world-renowned diving centers.

Project Data

Vessels: ESPEROS & A/B FOLEGANDROS.

ESPEROS & A/B FOLEGANDROS. Location: Omprosgialos, Municipality of Apokoronas, Crete.

Omprosgialos, Municipality of Apokoronas, Crete. Infrastructure: 4 Diving routes, 37 Artificial habitats.

4 Diving routes, 37 Artificial habitats. Goal: Alternative tourism & Ecosystem protection.

The development of the diving park marks a shift toward a more organized and strategically targeted growth model. Apokoronas is no longer just investing in beaches; it is creating unique, immersive experiences. By attracting specialized forms of tourism, the region is diversifying its “product” and creating new prospects for the local community, proving that respect for natural resources is the foundation of a sustainable economy.

Don’t Dive Alone

Whether you are a novice enchanted by the new artificial reefs or a seasoned professional navigating the “Folegandros” corridors, the golden rule remains: never dive alone. Regardless of your level of expertise, the buddy system is your primary life-support. Underwater, a simple cramp, a minor equipment glitch, or a sudden current can escalate in seconds; having a partner means having a second set of eyes, a second air source, and a voice of reason when panic sets in. As we welcome this new era for Cretan diving, let’s ensure that every descent is a shared one—because the beauty of the deep is only worth it if you return to the surface to tell the story.