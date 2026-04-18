Extreme wind gusts overturned a mid-sized KTEL bus on the road to Anopolis on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters in Southern Heraklion fought to clear fallen trees and debris as solar panels were ripped from rooftops.

Despite the bus being a common school transport, no students were aboard during the Easter holidays, and no injuries were reported.

Widespread power outages and structural damage were reported from Sfakia to the Messara plain.

There is a specific kind of silence in the White Mountains just before the wind breaks. But when it does, in the high passes leading to Anopolis, it doesn’t just whistle—it roars. On Friday afternoon, that roar became a physical force. Local reports suggest the gusts were so violent they weren’t just moving air; they were moving stones.

On the winding road to Sfakia, a mid-sized KTEL bus, a sturdy veteran of these mountain routes, was caught in the crosshairs. In a moment of sheer atmospheric violence, the wind got beneath the vehicle. It flipped it onto its roof, leaving its wheels spinning uselessly in the gale.

The data of the accident reveals just how close this came to a tragedy. This specific bus is a lifeline for the local community, usually filled with students on their way home, chatting.

Timing: The accident occurred on the afternoon of April 17.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of April 17. Status: Due to the Easter holiday, the school run was suspended.

Due to the Easter holiday, the school run was suspended. Casualties: Zero. The authorities confirmed that the driver and any potential passengers escaped without injury.

Χανιά: Ανετράπη λεωφορείο στον δρόμο για Ανώπολη – «Σήκωνε» πέτρες στα Σφακιά ο αέρας

The Battle for the Messara

The fury wasn’t contained to the peaks. Further south, in the Messara plain of Heraklion, the Fire Service was locked in a different kind of combat. The wind here took on a jagged edge, tearing solar panels from rooftops and shattering glass windows like parchment.

The emergency response in Heraklion included:

Multiple interventions to remove fallen trunks blocking the regional road network.

Teams worked to secure loose sheet metal and debris that had become lethal projectiles in the wind.

Technicians battled to repair lines downed by falling branches and flying objects.

We often think of the Cretan landscape as something eternal and immovable—a fortress of rock. But days like this remind us that the island is a living, breathing thing, capable of a temper that can upend our heaviest machines. As the cleanup begins from Sfakia to Messara, the lesson remains the same: in Crete, the wind doesn’t just pass through; it leaves a mark.