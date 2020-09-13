Air France-KLM and Amadeus Ink NDC Distribution Deal

Pin 0 Shares

Air France – KLM and Amadeus have just signed a distribution deal providing travel agents with access to the NDC (New Distribution Capability) services of Air France – KLM through the Amadeus Travel Platform. Travel agents will now be able to access Air France-KLM content distributed via NDC, through bilateral agreements with Air France – KLM and Amadeus.

Air France – KLM has been working with Amadeus to connect its NDC services to the Amadeus Travel Platform for the last couple of years. The prime booking flow of shop, order, pay has already been integrated, meaning pilot travel agents will be able to book via NDC through the platform in Q4 this year. The coming full integration with servicing capabilities is expected to complete in the first half of 2021. Pieter Bootsma, chief revenue officer of Air France – KLM announced:

“This agreement is an important step in our distribution strategy, completing our existing NDC distribution network, especially for travel agencies with a higher level of servicing needs, such as business travel agencies.”

According to Bootsma, NDC is a key innovation for Air France – KLM as it allows its customers to benefit from more attractive and customized offers, such as continuous pricing and tailor-made bundles.

Agents will now be able to search, compare, book, and service Air France – KLM content in one merged display through their go-to Amadeus solution, whether the Travel API or Selling Platform Connect.

In other Air France – KLM news, Dutch Finance Minster Wopke Hoekstra sas the airline may not survive its current crisis if the airline group cannot lower its costs.

According to this Yahoo Finance story, Air France-KLM’s immediate future was secured by the French and Dutch governments in July, as they provided a total of 10.4 billion euros ($12.3 billion) in bailout loans and guarantees to help the group survive the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel.

Source: GTP, Skift, and Yahoo!