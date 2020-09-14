Heraklion MP Nikos Igoumenidis: The School Situation

Pin 0 Shares

The following is a public service announcement in English language parents, teachers, and those interested in the 2020-2021 school year on Crete island.

On today’s start of the new school year, Heraklion MP Nikos Igoumenidis made the following statement:

“In a unique year, with difficult autumn, and an even harder winter ahead, I wish from my heart a good school year full of health and progress for everyone. I cannot, however, fail to note that today most parents are extremely concerned about sending their children to school. The same concerns the students, parents, and the teachers and administrative staff have, revolve around the unacceptable reversals and delays of the leadership of the Ministry of Education. These problems now resonate across the educational community a sense of insecurity and concern about public health in schools.“

Our Government has:

Instead of ensuring in a timely manner masks in all schools, has delayed and left it to the last minute. Just the other day, in fact, we were informed that contractors do not meet core criteria in pre-contractual control of legality for the supply of masks in schools.

Instead of reducing the number of students per classroom, we are the only Government on the planet that, in the midst of a pandemic legislated an increase in the number of students per class.

Instead of permanent appointments, the House passed tonight – the first day of operation of schools, a rule for instituting temporary substitute 3-month “terms”, simply because he wants teachers to “expiration date” and no permanent teaching staff for our children.

Rather than increasing classrooms, and therefore the distances, our government considers existing structures are adequate without regard for the children.

I propose that instead of today to making solemn declarations, the Minister of Education should go with me to visit the European School in Heraklion today- where, due to a lack of teaching staff, the school cannot function. I further suggest that we take some time to answer the parents who have sent a detailed memo.

Finally, our government must tighten up the measures and to abandon the compass of knee-jerking strategies.