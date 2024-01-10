Crete Expects Record Year for Tourism in 2024

The upcoming tourist season in Crete is anticipated to commence earlier and attract a larger influx of visitors compared to previous years, as indicated by Giorgos Pelecanakis, the president of the Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers, in a statement to ERT News.

I think that from now on tourism things will develop better and better, as long as we manage to fill the ends of the season, i.e. April, May and October. Even if we manage to have a high number of arrivals in these months, then things will change radically. And I think that we will have even more people after 2027, with the opening of the new airport in Kastelli, which will be able to receive large-type aircraft from remote areas. George Pelekanakis, president of the Panhellenic Federation of Hotel Managers (PODIX) cited by ERT

Based on the encouraging feedback from tourism shows and pre-bookings, he predicted that 2024 would see even more substantial growth in tourism compared to 2023, which concluded with a record-breaking number of tourist arrivals. He noted that the previous year saw approximately 6 million passengers arriving at the island’s airports despite Crete only having a resident population 600,000. This vast influx of tourists suggests significant potential for economic expansion in the region’s inland areas, with numerous opportunities for various professions, particularly those within the primary sector, to become intertwined with the thriving tourism industry.

In 2023, Crete drew over five million global tourists for their holidays, solidifying its status as the country’s premier summer destination and second only to Athens in year-round appeal. The island’s two international airports hosted visitors from 35 countries, with Heraklion’s airport reporting a nearly 5% surge in international arrivals, totalling 3.6 million tourists. Meanwhile, Chania airport saw arrivals climb to 1.4 million, an 8.6% increase.

Germans ranked first in arrivals to Crete in 2023, despite a slight decrease from the previous year, with over 1.15 million visitors.

British tourists secured the second position, increasing slightly to reach 780,000 arrivals in 2023.

The French claimed the third spot, with nearly 440,000 arrivals, showing an increase from the previous year.

Dutch tourists followed closely with just over 220,000 visitors, maintaining a steady arrival rate.

Polish travellers marked a significant increase compared to the previous season.

Romanians doubled their numbers to over 95,000, showcasing substantial growth in arrivals.

Austrians also registered an increase in arrivals to Crete.

When tasked with evaluating the upcoming tourist season’s prospects, Pelecanakis exuded notable optimism. The end of March coincides with Catholic Easter (March 31, 2024), signalling the gradual onset of flight services from early March, with a significant spike anticipated from the 20th of the month, surpassing previous years’ schedules. The influx is projected to commence predominantly from Germany, followed by an increase in arrivals from Great Britain and other nations.

Pelecanakis elucidated that initial indicators surfaced at the London exhibition, wherein advance bookings from English tour operators notably surpassed those of 2023. “The heightened interest from Great Britain, with a 5%-10% surge in pre-bookings compared to 2023, is truly unprecedented,” he remarked. This surge is particularly momentous given that Great Britain is Crete’s second-largest tourist contributor after Germany, and its early commencement of sales for 2025 is indicative of a robust market presence.

Positive feedback also emerged from the Utrecht tourist exhibition in the Netherlands, signalling an upward trajectory following the downturn experienced in 2023.

Consequently, barring unforeseen circumstances, Pelecanakis concluded that 2024 is poised to evolve into an exceptionally prosperous year for tourism.