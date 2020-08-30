Zakynthos Island Already Planning for 2021 Season

Pin 0 Shares

Last week the Zakynthos Island Hoteliers Association and Ionian Islands Regional Governor Rodi Kratsa-Tsagaropoulou sat down to talk about 2021 and marketing strategies in the post-COVID climate.

According to the report from GTP, the two sides discussed the effective management of the island’s most important attraction, Navagio Beach, they say is in desperate need of a management strategy.

The stakeholders also discussed in detail the importance of drafting a strategy for 2021, because data indicated a boom for travel may overwhelm infrastructure.

On a progressive/positive note, Giorgos Tsourounakis, who heads a quarantined hotel in the Zakynthos village of Keri, told local newspaper Ermis Radio 91.8 that island hoteliers were considering offering stays to travelers and families who tested positive to Covid-19 after visiting the island and who had to cancel their holidays.

Tsourounakis told Ermis that the island’s hoteliers have been examining the initiative since July when a tourist from Poland tested positive for the virus and was transferred to the hospital. Hoteliers discussed how to create added incentives for people put out by COVID-19.