Actress, Singer, Songwriter Rita Ora Vacations On Corfu

Rita Ora spent part of her summer 2020 vacation on Corfu. TMZ and other celebrity media posted images of the singer/actress living it up in Greece.

According to the news, Rita described the trip, saying the Greek isles were:

“The best few weeks with the best people in my happy place.”

She was vacationing with friends and family and said she’s especially grateful to be able to do so “during these times.”

Rita seems to have moved over to the isle of Capri based on her Instagram shares, but here’s one from her Corfu sun and fun.

Rita, who rose to stardom when she was featured on the DJ Fresh single “Hot Right Now” back in 2012. In September 2019, Ora confirmed to Marie Claire that she had begun working on her third studio album.