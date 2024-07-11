Yellow Weather Warning: Whirlwind Creates Havoc in Nicosia District

A yellow weather warning for isolated thunderstorms was issued by the Department of Meteorology

Social media videos show the weather affecting areas, including a whirlwind in Nicosia

The whirlwind travelled a large area between Kokkinotromithia, Mammari, and Deneia

Minor damage reported to houses and electrical poles

Fire stations responded to multiple incidents caused by a whirlwind in Nicosia on Wednesday

Intense rainfall and thunderstorms have affected areas across Cyprus

The Cypriot Department of Meteorology activated a yellow weather warning for isolated thunderstorms at midday on Thursday. Local social media clips reveal severe weather conditions already making an impact, most notably a whirlwind in the Nicosia district, which covered extensive ground between Kokkinotromithia, Mammari, and Deneia.

Nicosia Whirlwind Damage and Response Actions

Mammari’s community leader, Nicos Kodjiapashis, reported that the whirlwind came dangerously close to residential areas, causing power poles to collapse at a National Guard outpost. It also inflicted minor damage to homes by tossing water tanks into yards and shattering roof tiles. The community council is now waiting for an assessment visit from the District Officer of Nicosia.

The issued warning anticipates rainfall rates between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, with a chance of hail. The warning remains active until 5 pm local time. Additionally, fire stations in Nicosia have been addressing multiple incidents caused by a whirlwind that swept through the Kaimakli and Pallouriotissa areas on Wednesday. According to Fire Service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, nine trees have fallen, affecting public and private spaces, parking lots, residential areas, and electrical cables. Firefighters have been arduously working to remove the trees and ensure public safety.

Wednesday’s Extensive Rainfall and Road Closures

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been affecting various regions of Cyprus since midday Wednesday. Social media posts from the Weather Enthusiasts of Cyprus Facebook group documented intense rainfall across the mountainous regions during what is typically a dry season. Due to adverse weather conditions, police closed the road from Morphou to Kykkos on Wednesday because of a mudslide and a fallen tree.

The current weather conditions serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of seasonal changes. Residents are urged to stay alert and adhere to safety advisories issued by officials. The swift response from the community leaders and firefighting units underscores the significance of coordinated efforts during such emergencies.