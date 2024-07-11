Adria Ferries Launched New Italy to Montenegro Route

New Adria Ferries route between Italy and Montenegro started July 9, 2024

Biweekly departures from Ancona and Bar

Partnership with the Montenegrin Government and Italian Embassy

AF Mia, a luxury cruise ferry, will operate the route

Capacity for over 1,500 passengers and 200 cabins

Premium amenities, including suites, pet-friendly cabins, and PRM facilities

Four bars, self-service, and à la carte restaurants onboard

A New Connection to Montenegro

Starting July 9, 2024, Adria Ferries s.p.a. introduced a new route between Italy and Montenegro, responding to increased interest in this rapidly developing Balkan destination. Departures from Ancona and Bar will occur biweekly.

AF Mia, joining the fleet in December 2023, will service the Ancona-Bar route. The ferry accommodates more than 1,500 passengers and features around 200 cabins, each with a WC and shower. The ship also boasts 14 suites, 12 of which have been renovated on the upper deck. Additional offerings include a reclining seat lounge, spacious common areas, and cabins designed for pet owners and travellers with reduced mobility.

Onboard amenities feature a duty-free shop and a children’s play area. Passengers can enjoy four bars, including an outdoor option serving fresh pizzas, kebabs, and salads. There is also a specialized bar offering cocktails and premium drinks. Dining options include a 300-seat self-service restaurant and an à la carte restaurant, both offering meticulously crafted Italian and international dishes.

The new route offers a comfortable journey and high-quality services, providing a unique opportunity to explore Montenegro. For more information and reservations, visit the website https://booking.adriaferries.com/ or call +39 071 50211621.