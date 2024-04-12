World Dog Show 2024 to Take Place in Zagreb, April 24-28

The Croatian Kennel Club will host the World Dog Show 2024 from April 24th through the 28th in Zagreb, Croatia. The World Dog Show is a reminder of how many people have committed their lives to helping dogs thrive: it is the zenith of perfection when the world’s finest specimens gather to display the fruition of painstaking breeding programs and unwavering devotion. It provides a stage for admiring the variety and magnificence of the canine realm and highlights the vital function that dogs do in our lives, enhancing it with their steadfast devotion and company.

As a result of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the FCI General Committee, in consultation with the Ukrainian Kennel Union (UKU), has made the decision to relocate the 2024 FCI World Dog Show (WDS) from Kiev, Ukraine to another country, in accordance with the FCI Standing Orders, Art. 8.1.

During its meeting in Budapest on March 21-22, 2023, the FCI General Committee reached a final decision and the Croatian Kennel Club (Hrvatski Kinoloski Savez – HKS) has been selected to host the 2024 WDS in Zagreb (Croatia) from April 25 to 28, 2024.

I would like to thank all the committee members, judges, ring stewards and everyone else that has participated for the success of this world show. Also, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the FCI, Zagreb Fair, City of Zagreb, Ministry of Agriculture, our main sponsor Farmina and all other sponsors for their support and confidence. We believe that exhibitors will enjoy the Zagreb World Dog Show and that it will be a show from which they will take many beautiful titles and awards. We hope that the Word Dog Show beside the results is also wonderful opportunity for meeting friends and making new contacts. Branko Šare, President of the Croatian Kennel Club

Participation Rules

Only dogs with valid pedigrees recognized by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) can be entered into the show.

Neutered dogs, sick dogs, heavily pregnant females, and nursing mothers are excluded from participating in the show.

Dogs must be vaccinated against rabies and possess an international health certificate (PET PASSPORT); otherwise, they will not be permitted to approach the show premises.

Dogs declared Croatian champions and Croatian Show Champions must be exhibited in the champion class at all shows in Croatia, except for dogs eligible for the veteran class. Exception: Dogs declared CH HR or CH I HR can compete in other classes at the World Dog Show (WDS) and connected dog shows.

Dogs with cropped ears and/or docked tails, with the exception of hunting dogs, cannot participate in shows.

Only purebred dogs that are at least four months old and regularly vaccinated are allowed to participate in the show.

Dogs owned by residents of the Republic of Croatia can only be exhibited if they are registered in the Croatian Stud Book of purebred dogs. Dogs owned by foreign citizens can only be exhibited if they are registered in a stud book recognized by the FCI.

For more participation and show regulations, please refer to the original website of the World Dog Show 2024.