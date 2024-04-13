The Municipality of Almyros – which already has three underwater antiquities in Kikynthos, Glaros, and Telegraphos – is embarking on an ambitious project to create Greece’s first artificial underwater attraction, Protothema reported on Monday, albeit illustrating the news with artworks by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor without giving him appropriate credit or even mentioning that they are from the underwater sculpture museum off the coast of Lanzarote.

According to Protothema, this will be a sculpture park showcasing the region’s rich mythological and cultural heritage through a mesmerizing underwater exhibition featuring stone artworks inspired by the legendary tales of the Olympian Gods and local Homeric heroes like Achilles, Diomedes, and Iolaus.

Situated a mere two and a half kilometres from the last point of the underwater antiquity at Telegraphos, the new artificial underwater attraction will feature colossal sculptures weighing between three and five tons, submerged at a depth of 12 to 15 meters in the marine area of Pteleos-Achilleion. Students of the School of Fine Arts of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki will execute the works of art.

This visionary project promises to be a game-changer for the tourist development of the Almyros region. It will cater to the growing demand for diving tourism, which boasts a staggering 3 to 4 million enthusiasts across Europe. In harmony with the three Visitable Archaeological Sites in Amaliapolis and Nies and the forthcoming Information and Public Awareness Center in Amaliapolis, this artificial underwater attraction in Almyros will form an interconnected network of cultural heritage destinations, complementing the other.

There is still no official opening date or a beginning and approximation completion date for the underwater sculpture park.

Moreover, diving activities are inherently eco-friendly, promoting sustainable development and enriching neighbouring fishing grounds, a stark contrast to the detrimental effects of mass tourism.