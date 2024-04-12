Eurovision 2024: Eastern Europe’s Entries (Videos)

Eastern Europe’s representation at Eurovision 2024 is nothing short of spectacular, with an array of artists poised to captivate audiences worldwide. Argophilia shines the spotlight on Eastern Europe’s diverse and talented entries, each bringing a unique flavour to the prestigious music competition. From soulful ballads to upbeat pop anthems, these entries promise a thrilling showcase of musical prowess and cultural richness. We are listing the entries in alphabetical order—by country—and will end with a list of our top favourites.

Albania: BESA – TITAN

The jury will surely feel the impact of Besa’s stunning vocal performances. Crucially, the song stays true to itself while appealing to a broader audience by retaining some original Albanian components.

Armenia: LADANIVA – Jako

LADANIVA’s “Jako” is prepared to transport listeners on a dance-your-heart-out journey, thanks to the unique blend of ethnic sounds.

Azerbaijan: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov – Özünlə Apar

This song’s excellent use of traditional components is brilliant: while retaining a modern tone, they skillfully highlight the traditional legacy.

Croatia: Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim

The departure of young adults from Croatia seeking better prospects abroad served as the inspiration for the song. The composer, Purišić, views the song as a “jovial and lighthearted approach” to the matter.

Cyprus: Silia Kapsis – Liar

Cyprus has a genuine chance to stand out among the sea of other pop dance tunes with Silia’s sexy appeal and fresh vocals.

Czechia: Aiko – Pedestal

Slicker, glossier, more polished, and excellently timed, this song has now matured into a possible top charter.

Estonia: 5MIINUST x Puuluup – (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi

Estonia’s Eurovision 2024 song has several allusions to illicit drugs, which is why people are calling it “The Drug Song.” Also, the song title is one of the most original, creative, and humorous titles ever.

Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze – Firefighter

This is a tried-and-true recipe for female pop hits, and Nutsa is killing it: the song has great vocals, dancers that look like they’re having fun and a solid beat.

Greece: Marina Satti – ZARI

“Zari” is the type of song that draws you in and keeps you hooked until the very end.

Latvia: Dons – Hollow

Latvia hasn’t made it to the Eurovision final since Sweden hosted it in 2016, so Dons will be hoping to break their poor streak in Malmo in 2024.

Lithuania: Silvester Belt – Luktelk

Despite Luktelk’s polished performance, Silvester has little chance to engage with the audience beyond the flashy lighting and dance routines.

Moldova: Natalia Barbu – In The Middle

This is Natalia’s second time competing at Eurovision. In 2007, she competed for Moldova and placed eleventh.

Poland: LUNA – The Tower

The Tower is an anthem for love triumphing over hate and a joyous celebration of that triumph. Adding to the song’s message, Luna’s delicate voice makes it all the more powerful.

Serbia: TEYA DORA – RAMONDA

Even in darkness, there is beauty. “Ramonda” means it can endure drying out, and Teya Dora has used it to express her creativity. Her vocal delivery and the track’s accompanying elements are excellent. She benefits from excellent cinematography, lighting, style, and creative directing.

Slovenia: Raiven – Veronika

Dark and mysterious, “Veronika” is an alternative pop tune that will make you want more. The whole song conjures a magical ambience like Raiven casts a spell.

Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – Teresa & Maria

The song’s standout features are Jerry Heil’s and Alyona Alyona’s superb voices. The chorus is fantastic as well; it has an opulent sense without being cloying.

These are all Eastern Europe’s entries in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, and it’s hard to pick favourites, but in no particular order, we predict that Ukraine, Slovenia, Serbia, Moldova, Greece, Cyprus, Georgia, Poland, Czechia, and Azerbaijan have good chances in the finals.