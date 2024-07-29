Wego Teams Up with ASDA to Unveil Aseer’s Wonders

Wego teams up with the Aseer Region Development Authority to highlight Aseer’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Wego, the biggest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is collaborating with the Aseer Region Development Authority (ASDA) to promote the stunning landscapes and rich culture of Aseer, a region in southwest Saudi Arabia known for its majestic mountains, lush valleys, and vibrant heritage.

Through this partnership, Wego and ASDA will spotlight Aseer’s diverse attractions. They aim to make the region a top destination for travellers wanting authentic and immersive experiences. Mamoun Hmedan, Wego’s Chief Business Officer, expressed excitement about this collaboration, emphasizing Aseer’s wealth of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Exclusive Travel Itineraries and Expert Advice

Wego users can access carefully curated itineraries and expert tips to explore Aseer’s finest experiences. The platform will help travellers plan perfect trips, whether they’re hiking the Aseer Mountains, exploring historic villages, or visiting Abha’s traditional markets. Hatim Al-Harbi, Chief of Tourism Destinations at ASDA, highlighted the unique and varied experiences that Aseer offers, from outdoor adventures to cultural immersions.

Wego and ASDA aim to boost Aseer’s profile as a top travel destination through joint marketing efforts, engaging social media campaigns, and strategic promotions. This collaboration will inspire travellers worldwide to uncover Aseer’s hidden treasures.